City of Bend asks for public input on Chief of Police candidates

The City of Bend will host a virtual town hall Thursday so community members can get to know candidates for the vacant Chief of Police position and provide input on the final hiring decision, according to a press release sent by the City of Bend.

At Thursday’s town hall, candidates will introduce themselves and participate in a question-and-answer forum. Representatives from a variety of community groups were asked to participate in the forum as stakeholders.

The City will post a recording of the town hall on its website on Friday along with a candidate feedback survey. Community members are invited to get to know the candidates through the video and give their feedback on the candidates until Monday, June 22 at 5 p.m.

“Chief Porter began some incredible work engaging our community in active problem solving and providing the foundation for the Department’s diversity, equity and inclusion work,” King said. “It will be important to continue that work in the department with strong leadership that understands our values and how to support both our officers and our increasingly diverse Bend community.”

Five candidates are currently in the running for the position. The candidates include Brian Beekman, Lieutenant with the Bend Police Department; Paul Kansky, Deputy Chief of Police for the Bend Police Department; Mike Krantz, Assistant Chief of the Services Branch; Jason Lando, commander at the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police; and Nick Parker, Patrol Division Captain at the Bend Police Department.