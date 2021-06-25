City of Bend asks customers to limit water use amid chlorine shortage in West

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend is now asking all of its water customers to make a voluntary reduction in water.

Last week the City became aware of a critical chlorine supply issue creating a shortage throughout the west that may affect Bend.

The chlorine shortage was caused by an equipment failure at a chlorine manufacturing facility that supplies the West Coast.

“Our drinking water coming out of your tap remains safe to drink and use,” says Michael Buettner, City of Bend Utility Department Director. “Protection of public health is the City of Bend Utility Department’s number one priority.”

A voluntary reduction decreases the demand for our water system during these hot summer days. At a minimum, this conservation method means adhering to the Bend Water Use Code.

The Code balances water demands and reduces waste by outlining the following actions:

Outdoor irrigation on even/odd day depending on your house address,

Reducing runtimes to assure no overwatering occurs,

Eliminating runoff into the street or sidewalk,

Repairing any broken sprinkler equipment as soon as possible and

Refraining from unnecessary extra water uses, such as filling pools, washing down hard surfaces, or cars with a hose.

A collaborative community effort to conserve water will help reduce the strains of peak season water demands, especially during this critical time.

It may also prevent the need to move to mandatory reductions. Our partners at Bend-La Pine Schools, Bend Park and Recreation District, and Central Oregon Community College have joined the City in committing to reducing water use to help the collective effort.

The City of Bend Water Conservation staff is available to educate and assist customers in preventing water waste and finding ways to save water while maintaining landscape health.

Offerings include free assistance through the Sprinkler Inspection Program and the Large Landscape Program for larger properties with over an acre of landscape. Additional resources and tips are available at www.waterwisetips.org.