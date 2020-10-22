City of Bend approves weather emergency authorizing alternative shelters

The City of Bend has approved a weather emergency declaration effective October 20th.

The declaration allows the use of approved alternative shelter facilities to provide emergency overnight lodging when the temperature is expected to be below 25 degrees and all Bend area shelter facilities have reached capacity.

Alternative shelter facilities must complete a fire safety inspection and fix safety deficiencies prior to providing overnight lodging. Shelters are only approved by the City of Bend when there is a declared emergency and need.

The City expects severe weather conditions that may result in capacity being reached at local shelters, and the emergency weather declaration helps meet the need for shelter during some of the coldest months of the year.

The declaration is in effect through March 31, 2021.

For more information or to request a consultation to become an approved alternative shelter facility, contact the Bend Fire Department Prevention Division at 541-322-6309.