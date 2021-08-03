City gets public input on proposed Wilson Avenue bond projects

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Construction will soon begin on the first projects funded by the City of Bend’s $190 million transportation bond – but first, the city wants to get some opinions on a few options.

More than 50 people turned out for an open house Monday night to talk with city officials about planned cycling infrastructure on Wilson Avenue between 2nd and 15th streets – one of the main East-West connectors in Bend.

“We had a split review if we want to do protected lanes which brings bicycles off the roadway with a separation between vehicles and bicyclists and we had people who were wanting the bicyclists to be on the roadway,” said Deedee Fraley, the senior project engineer.

If you missed the open house, a virtual open house is available now through August 9, at bendoregon.gov/wilson.