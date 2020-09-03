▶️ City council considers parking permit system for Old Bend Neighborhood

By HANNAH SIEVERT

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

On Wednesday night, Bend City Council will consider implementing the Old Bend Parking Benefit District.

The goal of the district is to reduce parking congestion in the Old Bend Neighborhood, which many residents have struggled with for years.

“The majority of challenges in the Old Bend Neighborhood really come from the surrounding areas,” Tobias Marx, parking services division manager for the City of Bend, said. “You have a very successful downtown shopping district. You have a very successful recreation area with Drake Park.”

If the ordinance passes, around 1,200 homeowners in the neighborhood will get a permit for each car they have. Other spots will be hybrid spots reserved for businesses and parks.

“A good 75 to 80 percent of all available parking within the Old Bend Neighborhood would be prioritized for residential parking only,” Marx said.

The exact cost of the permit and exactly where the parking district will be will be discussed by city council.

One Bend resident said everyone on his street supports the idea of a permit system.

But not everyone agrees. An Old Bend resident said he doesn’t see the need for the city to control parking.

“In a way, permits are kind of a hassle if you really don’t need them by just being savvy and waiting for a good space to show up,” Tony Chiodo, an Old Bend Neighborhood resident, said.

If the ordinance passes, it will begin as a pilot program sometime this fall and lasting through the ned of the year.

The city will then check back in with the neighborhood association to see if the parking district should continue.