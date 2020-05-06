Citizen tip leads to arrest; stolen bikes valued at more than $10K

A 63-year-old Bend man was arrested Wednesday morning after he was found with three stolen bicycles valued at more than $10,000, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. William Bailey said a citizen tipped off deputies to some suspicious activity in the Juniper Mobile Home Park on N. Highway 97 around 8 a.m. Deputies learned two men behind a trailer were disassembling bikes that were possibly stolen.

Bailey said deputies arrived at the home and contacted its owner, Galen Brown, who allowed the deputies to inspect the three bikes. They were able to confirm they were stolen in Bend last month.

Deputies then applied for and were granted a search warrant for the residence and property to search for additional stolen bicycles and parts, Bailey said.

During the search, additional suspected stolen items were found as well as methamphetamine, heroin and cash suspected of being associated with drug sales. Bailey said.

Two others at the home, 49-year-old Shawn Claxton of Bend and 39-year-old Cindiy Kusmider of Bend were also contacted at the mobile home and arrested on active arrest warrants.

Claxton and Kusmider were taken to the Deschutes County Jail.

Brown was arrested by criminal citation for aggravated theft, unlawful delivery of meth, unlawful possession of meth and unlawful possession of heroin.

He will appear in Deschutes County Circuit Court in relation to these charges at a later date.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.