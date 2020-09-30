Cinder Butte, F5 Smokehouse host wild game food drive to benefit NeighborImpact

The NeighborImpact Food Bank is partnering with Cinder Butte in Redmond and F5 Smokehouse in Prineville to bring locally sourced venison to families in need in the Tri-County area.

Now, when you bring your deer or elk to be processed at either location, you’ll have the option to donate 10% of your meat to the Food Bank.

NeighborImpact’s Food Bank collects and distributes over 3 million pounds of food to 50 local agencies and mobile pantries in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

The emergency food sites that receive food from the Food Bank feed over 28,000 individuals every month.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the Food Bank’s distribution has doubled, from 40,000 pounds of food a week to 80,000 pounds.

With the need for food higher than ever, this wild game food drive comes at a critical time and will help to meet the increased need for food in the region.

While NeighborImpact’s Food Bank focuses on providing fresh, nutritious and healthy foods, meat is often more difficult to source than fruits, vegetables or grains.

According to an Oregon Food Bank Network survey, meat is the most important food item to receive from a food pantry, yet is also the most difficult and expensive item to resource for food banks.

You can help NeighborImpact’s Food Bank meet the region’s need for meat by donating ten percent of your deer or elk when you process with Cinder Butte in Redmond and F5 Smokehouse in Prineville.

For more information, visit https://www.neighborimpact.org/wild-game/