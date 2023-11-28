▶️ Taller Christmas trees costing a little more than last year

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

Prices for taller Christmas trees have seen a bump compared to last year. Buyers looking for trees between 8-10 feet could expect to pay $10 more than the last holiday season.

“The taller trees are more expensive this year. The shorter trees haven’t been raised that much. It’s just that supply and demand of the taller tree,” Luke Buerger with Candy Cane Christmas Tree Company in Bend said.

Shortages plus high demand have led to the increases. But for some, the price hike is barely noticeable.

“Prices may have gone up a little bit, maybe $10 at the most for this tree. Maybe a little bit of a rise but nothing exceptional,” Christmas tree buyer Dale Navish said.

It seems the new prices haven’t driven away any customers, either.

“I think that we’ve sold about 175 trees. We sold out almost a week’s worth of trees in two-and-a-half days,” Owner of T & T Christmas Trees in Bend Tina Russell said. “I’d say we sold out five days faster than what we sold last year and we haven’t hit our busy streak. We’re also noticing that the last three years, because of shortages, people are coming earlier and earlier.”

Both tree lots recommend customers get their trees early this year as both have sold out nearly every weekend they’ve been open.

Another option is to purchase a Christmas tree permit from the Deschutes or Ochoco National Forests and cut one down yourself.