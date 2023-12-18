Central Oregon Boy Scouts collecting Christmas trees for recycling

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

As they do every year, Central Oregon Boy Scouts will be collecting Christmas Trees for recycling during the two weekends after the holiday.

The collections will happen Dec. 30-31 and January 6-7. Phone numbers to call for collection are at the bottom of this article.

The Scouts ask that you have your tree cleaned of all decorations and place it by the street where it is easily visible. They will not be checking alleys.

The Scouts are asking for a $10 donation, but more will be accepted. Attach your donation in a ziplock bag, rubber banded to the tree. Checks should be made out to Scouts BSA. Donations can also be made through PayPal or Venmo at www.takeyourtree.com.

Those living in the Bend City Limits do not need to call ahead to have their tree picked up, the Scouts said. Troops will start at 8 a.m. on collection days and drive through the area. However, they have phone numbers available to call for those with questions.

541-475-7274 for pick up in Madras

541 385-3989 for pick up in Redmond

541-777-7335 / 541-350-4140 for pick up in Prineville.

541-385-3977 for pick up in Sunriver/La Pine

541-385-2672 for pick up in NE Bend (Zone 1)

541-385-3942 for pick up in SE Bend (Zone 2)

541-385-2640 for pick up in Central Bend (Zone 3)

541-385-3977 for pick up in SW Bend (Zone 4)

541-385-2692 for pick up in NW Bend (Zone 5)