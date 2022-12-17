▶️ Bend’s Christmas Tree Project goes from not enough trees to too many

A few weeks ago, Central Oregon Daily News told you about The Christmas Tree Project — a charity that gives trees to those in need around the region.

At the time, they were facing a tree shortage.

Well, word got out. People stepped up. And now, The Christmas Tree Project has so many trees, they’re having trouble unloading them.

They’re trying to get the word out to those who aren’t aware of what they do.

Eric Lindstrom has their story. And if you need to learn more, you can visit their website here.

