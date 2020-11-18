Christmas Tree Project of Bend looks to brighten the holidays for those in need

Local volunteer and community activist Lindsay Greco is passionate about the holiday season.

Not only does she enjoy celebrating with a Christmas tree, but she wants others to have the same opportunity, which is why she founded The Christmas Tree Project of Bend.

The organization is dedicated to providing free, decorated Christmas trees to those who have physical limitations or who may not have the means to buy and decorate a tree each holiday season.

Greco founded the organization following the passing of her husband after a long battle with Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

When he was ill, she did not have the time or energy to purchase and decorate a tree despite the fact that now she realizes it would have made the holiday season brighter for her family.

“I was so overwhelmed and distracted caring for my husband that even the thought of trimming a tree and putting up decorations was just unbearable,” said Founder Lindsay Greco. “Without a Christmas tree, the holidays just felt like any other time of the year. I realize now that I missed sharing precious holiday memories with my husband before his passing.”

The organization is seeking donations and volunteers to support the effort this holiday season in addition to donated trucks to transport trees, donated lights and ornaments, tree stands, and of course, live trees.

For more information, please contact Lindsay Greco at (541) 699-8200 or christmastreeprojectofbend@gmail.com or visit: www .christmastreeprojectofbend .org.

To receive a Christmas tree, families can visit the website and complete a request form: www.christmastreeprojectofbend.org.