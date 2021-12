by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

Here’s a story that captures what Christmas and the holiday season are all about.

Crooked River Elementary School in Prineville received an unexpected donation last week from two of its own.

No, we’re not talking about staff or teachers. We’re talking about two students.

After making a little cash working at their dad’s Christmas tree lot in Madras, 5th and 3rd graders Thomas and Brendan Brown decided to give part of their cut to the school they love and attend.