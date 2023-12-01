▶️ Little Did I Know: Where did the idea of lighting Christmas trees come from?

I have to admit that when I was told that Central Oregon Daily News would be covering the Community Tree Lighting in downtown Bend Friday night — girl, I was really excited.

You see, when I was a kid, mom and dad would take us to downtown Seattle and watch the lighting every year from my dad’s office window.

Years later when I moved to Alaska, people from literally hundreds of miles around would brave the icy travel and bitter cold just to take part in one of the few remaining community holiday traditions. So you could say these things have a special place in my heart.

But, you know, I don’t really know how Christmas tree lighting got started.

Challenge accepted!

While the custom of decorating Christmas trees has its origins in Germany, it wasn’t until the late 19th century that it caught on in the United States.

German immigrants brought the tradition with them and, by the mid-1800s, Christmas trees were becoming a common sight in American homes during the holiday season.

Now, the use of candles to illuminate Christmas trees was common in Europe. Initially, this tradition was also adopted by early Americans, too. But you can imagine what happens when you put a dry tree next to an open flame. And Americans quickly began looking for better alternatives.

The pivotal moment in the history of Christmas tree lighting came with the invention of electric lights.

In 1882, Thomas Edison’s assistant, Edward H. Johnson, hung the first known electrically illuminated Christmas tree in his New York City home.The tree was adorned with 80 small electric light bulbs, which he hand-wired and wrapped around the tree.