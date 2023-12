by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Decorating sugar cookies is a popular tradition this time of year, but it might be time to up the ante.

Heather Ward from Kook’i Company joined Megan Sinclair on Good Morning Central Oregon Thursday. She showed us how to add texture to Christmas trees and make snowflakes really sparkle. You can watch the segment in the video above.

Kook’i Company is a food cart at Podski in Bend. They’re offering Christmas cookies and take-home “decorate your own” kits.