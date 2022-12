The story of the three wise men is one of the most famous stories in the Bible and one that gets read often during the Christmas season. And while most scholars believe the story to be metaphorical and not literal, resident space geek Scott Elnes wondered what could make a light in the sky that bright in the first place?

