by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Shepherd’s House Ministries will hold its first annual Christmas in Redmond event this Friday. It will feature food, caroling and time to make connections.

The event runs 2-4 p.m. at its new Redmond Center at 1350 S. Highway 97.

The Christmas in Redmond event is open to all community members, local businesses and organizations.

RELATED: Last-minute Christmas gift ideas for the kids

RELATED: Central Oregon Boy Scouts collecting Christmas trees for recycling