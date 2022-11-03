▶️ Sisters radio station goes all-holiday format until Christmas

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Yes, it’s still nearly eight weeks from Christmas, but a Central Oregon radio station isn’t waiting.

The Peak 104.1, based in Sisters, has adopted an all-holiday music format from now through Christmas.

They say it’s all about the audience.

“People are saying this is great with the way the world is today its nice to have a little joy and such. And so they’re pretty excited about that. Then there’s a few people that say ‘can’t you wait until thanksgiving’s over or whatever. The answer is no we’re starting now,” said Horizon Broadcasting Group Operations Manager Dave Clemens.

It’s the seventh consecutive year the peak has offered Christmas music for the holiday seasons.

