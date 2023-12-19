Sunriver Nature Center hosting ‘Christmas Bird Count’ Wednesday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Sunriver Nature Center is partnering with the National Audubon Society to host a Christmas Bird Count on Wednesday.

The event is a nationwide effort for groups to gather and count as many birds as they can find within a 15-mile circle over 24 hours. This tradition started all the way back in the year 1900.

“Beginners are paired with experienced birders and everyone is given a specific part of the count circle to cover. Some bird teams will hike, some will ski, some will drive, some will stand by waterways or forest edges, and some will sit by feeders,” the Nature Center said on its website.

You must register to join in, which you can do at this link.

There will also be a special Christmas Bird Count Kid’s Day for bird count family members from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for children 6 and older. A link to sign up will be sent when you’ve registered.

RELATED: The Great Outdoors: Bird watching at the Hatfield Lakes

RELATED: The Great Outdoors: Jewell Meadows Wildlife Area lets you feed the elk