▶️ Little Did I Know: The birth of Jesus and Santa’s connection to brewers

by Scott Elnes

Since this is the last Little Did I Know before Christmas, I decided it’d be apropos to find out some things I didn’t know about Christmas. So I sat down on a zoom call with a so-called expert, but who exactly does this guy think he is?

“My name is Eric Elnes. I’m the brother of Scott Elnes. And I also have a Ph.D. in biblical studies from Princeton Theological Seminary. So I have some background in Christianity and have been a lifetime celebrator of Christmas.”

First off, was Jesus really born on December 25?

“Well, one thing that people often don’t know about Christmas is that December 25th is not likely the date of Jesus birth,” Eric said. “That was actually determined centuries later and was really corresponds to a couple of pagan festivals that were very popular at the time. So Christians thought, well, this would be a nice alternative to those festivals.”

“So if you were to, you know, take the the account of Jesus birth in the Gospel of Luke seriously, where shepherds are out tending their fields, their flocks in the fields. Well, they don’t they didn’t typically do that during the wintertime,” Eric said. “So, likely if the Gospel of Luke is correct, then Jesus would likely have been born more probably in the spring or the fall.”

And, little did I know, how the events of the first Christmas unfolded depends on which Christmas story you choose. That’s right — there’s more than one Christmas story in the Bible.

“There are actually two Christmas stories in the Bible,” Eric said. “One is in the Gospel of Matthew and the other is in the Gospel of Luke. And when we are at Christmas time, we put together those Christmas nativity scenes with like shepherds and sheep in a manger. And we also have man and a star over the manger that’s actually combining the two gospels into as if there was one account. But, actually, Luke’s account of the Christmas narrative knows nothing about your Magi or wise men arriving from the East or a star in Bethlehem. And Matthew’s account knows nothing about shepherds tending their their sheep or needing to stay in a manger and in a in a stable in Bethlehem.”

So, let me ask you. How many wise men were there?

“Most people say three, but there actually is no number given in the gospel of Matthew,” Eric said. “We just know there are three gifts. So most people assume three wise men, but they could have been 30 or 300. They just simply had three gifts. And each one of those gifts is really symbolic of something of higher significance, like gold signifies Christ’s kingship, and frankincense signifies how close to God he was because frankincense was burned in the holy of holies, in the Jewish tabernacle or the temple. And then myrrh is kind of a foreshadowing of Jesus’s death, because that’s what they used to, to recover his body after he was crucified.”

What kind of Christmas Little Did I Know would this be if I didn’t find out something I didn’t know about old Chris Kringle himself?

“Your Bend viewers and Pacific Northwest viewers may be interested to know that that Santa Claus or Saint Nicholas is considered the patron saint of sailors and fishermen and lighthouses. And for your Bend viewers, he’s also the patron saint of brewers,” Eric said.

“They’re not sure exactly why that is other than a couple ideas. One is because a lot of miracles associated with them have to do with provision of food and drink for people who are poor. And of course, centuries ago, water was considered dangerous because of the bacteria that could be in it. And so, actually, beer was considered a safer alternative.”

“And another reason could be because it is also associated with hospitality and generosity. And a lot of beer was being brewed out in monasteries. And so that would make sense to associate him with the beer brewing in the monasteries.”

Finally, I had to ask this so called expert – as someone who had done a deep dive on Christmas, what is his favorite part of it all?

“Well, I love Christmas because it kind of helps me once again, kind of refocus myself on why the coming of Jesus in the world is personally important to me. And and I used to really kind of dislike some of the more secular aspects and all the gift giving and so forth. But actually, I’ve come over at the older I get to, the more I find that to be a wonderful thing as well,” Eric said. “You know, not everybody is Christian and yet it’s fun to be able to have kind of the whole world, you know, much to the world celebrating at a time that’s very special to Christians. So yeah, come one, come all. It’s a wonderful day, too, to remember who you love and to give you kind of tangible objects of the love to to others as well.”