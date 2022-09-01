Smith Rock Ranch hosting Christine Drazan campaign event Thursday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Central Oregon farm known mostly for its corn maze and pumpkins is hosting a rally Thursday night for a gubernatorial candidate.

Republican Christine Drazan will be on hand for the event at Smith Rock Ranch in Terrebonne. The free event is scheduled for 6:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Democrat Tina Kotek‘s campaign tells Central Oregon Daily News she has no plans to visit the region other than for a planned three-way debate at the end of the month.

The campaign for Betsy Johnson, who is running unaffiliated, says the same.

