▶️ Christine Drazan does not attend 1-on-1 interview with Central Oregon Daily

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The three candidates for Oregon governor were invited to visit the Central Oregon Daily News studios to take part in one-on-one interviews on a number of topics. These interviews were scheduled for Sept. 28, the day after all three were in Bend for a debate.

The interviews would ask each candidate the same questions on the topics of abortion, Measure 114, the homeless crisis, minimum wage, the urban-rural divide, water rights and politics in schools.

Democrat Tina Kotek and independent Betsy Johnson accepted the invitation and their interviews were recorded on the morning of Sept. 28. Republican Christine Drazan has not taken part despite several requests by Central Oregon Daily News.

RELATED: Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson 1-on-1 interview on the issues

RELATED: Oregon gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek 1-on-1 interview on the issues

Drazan’s campaign was first invited on Sept. 8 to appear for the 10-15 minute interview on the 28th.

The campaign responded a few days after the invitation, saying they might have time. But then on Sept. 26, the campaign said they would not be able to be in-studio, citing scheduling issues. They said they may be able to do it another time.

Central Oregon Daily News then offered multiple opportunities to accommodate Drazan’s schedule, including doing the interview via Zoom prior to October 3, the date we published the interviews with Kotek and Johnson.

The Drazan campaign has yet to respond.