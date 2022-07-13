by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Christine Drazan, the Republican nominee for Oregon governor, made a stop at the Central Oregon Daily News studio Wednesday.

In an interview with Allen Schauffler, Drazan gave her positions on the economy, Oregon’s abortion and gun laws, the possibility of working with a Democratic legislature and efforts by some to have part of Oregon merge with Idaho or split into its own state altogether.

You can watch the full interview with Drazan player above. If you would rather watch her answers to specific topics, you can watch each of the segments below.

We interviewed Democratic nominee Tina Kotek on April 21, before she won the nomination.

Christine Drazan on her top priority

Christine Drazan on Oregon abortion laws

Christine Drazan on Oregon gun laws

Christine Drazan on Oregon election safety

Christine Drazan on Oregon not electing a Republican governor in 35 years

Christine Drazan on a Republican governor working with a Democratic legislature

Christine Drazan on efforts to break Oregon into a new state

Christine Drazan on cap and trade