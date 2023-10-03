▶️ Christine Drazan holds housing shortage roundtable in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Former Oregon gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan was in Bend Monday to hold a roundtable on Oregon’s housing shortage.

Drazan invited local leaders including county commissioners and outreach directors to talk about solutions. She said her non-profit, A New Direction, advocates for solutions in Oregon out of an election cycle.

“I ran for office because I believe in public service. And I believe that, in particular, the state has a role to play in partnering with local communities to solve problems. And so, you know, at some point I hope to engage again in that way. But this is just such an important time across our state.”

Drazan said that, for now, she wants to focus on her non-profit which looks for solutions without party labels.

Drazan was the Republican nominee for Oregon governor in 2022.