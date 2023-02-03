Country superstar Chris Stapleton coming to Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Multi-Grammy-winning country artist Chris Stapleton is coming to Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater this June.

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show will be held June 16 at 7:00 p.m. Gates open at 5:30. Special guests will be Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Allen Stone

Tickets start at $115 plus service fees. No chair rentals will be available for the show.

Online presale happens Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., according to the Amphitheater. The password is local.

The general sale starts Friday, Feb. 10 at 10:00 a.m.

Here is more on the peformance from Hayden Homes Amphitheater”

Kentucky-born Chris Stapleton is an 8x GRAMMY, 15x CMA and 10x ACM Award-winner and one of the country’s most respected and beloved musicians. Following 2015’s quintuple platinum breakthrough solo debut album “Traveller,” Stapleton released two #1 albums in 2017. Both “From A Room: Volume 1” (certified platinum) and “From A Room: Volume 2” (certified gold) take their name from legendary RCA Studio A, where they were recorded with Cobb. Released to overwhelming critical acclaim, The Tennessean praises, “Both are rich with the textures of Stapleton’s vocals that make him one of country music’s most beloved artists, classic country sounds and thoughtful articulate lyrics about love, life and pain.” The accolades follow Stapleton’s acclaimed album, “Starting Over,” which won three awards at the 67th Annual GRAMMYs: Best Country Album (“Starting Over”), Best Country Solo Performance (“You Should Probably Leave”) and Best Country Song (“Cold”). Stapleton also performed “Cold”—a song written with his longtime bandmates J.T. Cure and Derek Mixon along with Dave Cobb—during the live awards broadcast, of which Rolling Stone praises, “the country singer growled his way through the Best Country Song winner and plucked out an electrifying guitar solo.”

Chris Stapleton was named Male Vocalist of the Year for the sixth time at the 56th Annual CMA Awards this year, which brought his CMA Award count to 15 setting the record for most wins ever in the category. Stapleton also performed “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” with Patty Loveless and Darrell Scott during the live broadcast, which Rolling Stone called “epic.” Stapleton and Loveless first performed the song at Stapleton’s “Kentucky Rising” concert last month, which raised over $2.8 million to support flood relief in Eastern Kentucky. He was also recently announced as the first-ever “Artist-Songwriter of the Decade” recipient by the Academy of Country Music.