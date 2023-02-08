▶️ The Great Outdoors: Choral Concert in a Cave

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Many artists are inspired by natural beauty, thus the popularity of landscape painting and landscape photography. In this week’s Great Outdoors, Brooke Snavely and Wanderlust Tours show us an entirely different kind of art in nature — a choral concert in a cave.

A special thanks to our Great Outdoors sponsor, Parr Lumber, for giving us the time and resources to explore the lakes, rivers and mountains across our beautiful state every Wednesday night on Central Oregon Daily.

RELATED: The Great Outdoors: How to explore Smith Rock during footbridge closure

RELATED: The Great Outdoors: Dangers of trapping season and how to free a trapped pet