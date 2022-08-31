Seen her? Teen who spends time in Central Oregon missing, believed in danger

An alert was sent out Wednesday for a foster child who Oregon officials say has been missing for three weeks and is believed to be in danger.
Oregon Department of Human Services said Chloe Brinegar disappeared from Cottage Grove on Aug. 9.
Chloe likes to spend time in Bend, Sunriver, Deschutes River Woods, La Pine, Klamath Falls and Christmas Valley, ODHS said.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement.
- Name: Chloe Brinegar
- Pronouns: She/they
- Date of birth: Oct. 11, 2006
- Height: 5-foot-1
- Weight: 115 pounds
- Hair: Brown
- Eye color: Brown
- Other identifying information: Chloe wears their hair cut short but often wears colored extensions. They have a hoop nose piercing and a tattoo of an eye on their wrist.
- Lane County Sheriff’s Office case #2204458
- National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1457931