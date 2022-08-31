Seen her? Teen who spends time in Central Oregon missing, believed in danger

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An alert was sent out Wednesday for a foster child who Oregon officials say has been missing for three weeks and is believed to be in danger.

Oregon Department of Human Services said Chloe Brinegar disappeared from Cottage Grove on Aug. 9.

Chloe likes to spend time in Bend, Sunriver, Deschutes River Woods, La Pine, Klamath Falls and Christmas Valley, ODHS said.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement.