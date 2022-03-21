Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

BEIJING (AP) — A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board has crashed in southern China in the country’s worst air disaster in nearly a decade.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement the crash occurred Monday near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county.

China Eastern’s flight No. 5735 had been traveling at around 30,000 feet when suddenly, just after 2:20 p.m., the plane entered a deep dive.

The data suggests the plane crashed within a minute and a half of whatever went wrong.

Chicago-based Boeing Co. said it was aware of the initial reports of the crash and was “working to gather more information.”

Boeing stock dropped over 4% in heavy trading Monday.