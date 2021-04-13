China’s March exports rise 30.6% as global demand revives

BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports rose 30.6% over a year earlier in March as global demand revived despite the persisting coronavirus pandemic.

Customs data showed exports rose to $241 billion, decelerating from the dramatic 60.6% rebound in the first two months of 2021.

Imports rose 38% over a year earlier to $227 billion in a sign of reviving Chinese economic activity.

Exporters have benefited from the relatively early reopening of China’s economy and demand for Chinese-produced masks and other medical supplies while some governments are re-imposing anti-virus curbs that limit business and trade.