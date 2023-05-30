▶️ VIDEO: Chinese fighter within 400 feet of nose of Air Force jet, U.S. says

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Pentagon released unclassified video Tuesday of what it is calling an “unnecessarily aggressive maneuver ” of an U.S. Air Force warplane by a Chinese military jet.

The incident happened last Friday, but the video of the intercept over the South China Sea was released Tuesday.

The video showed the Chinese pilot crossing “within 400 feet” of the nose on the U.S. Air Force RC-135 jet. Turbulence from the close-range maneuver rocked the Air Force plane.

A statement from the U.S. Indo-Pacific Joint Force maintains the American pilots were operating over international airspace at the time.