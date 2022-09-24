▶️ ‘I want my kids to enjoy the land’: Junked China Hat Road cars cleared out

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Saturday is National Public Lands Day, celebrating the connection between people and the green space we’re surrounded by.

One way to celebrate is by helping restore public lands, which is happening with a clean up on China Hat Road.

Work was already happening Friday to clear the cars that have broken down or been abandoned along the road.

Central Oregon Daily News videographer Jarod Gatley, a new member of our team, went out to China Hat to learn more and to talk to the people working hard on the clean-up.

