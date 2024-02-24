▶️ China Hat Road repaving will force some living there to move

by Peyton Thomas

The Forest Service announced Thursday that construction plans will force the removal of some people living along China Hat Road.

The plan includes the repaving of 3.5 miles of road, beginning at the forest boundary. The plans are to start as early as June.

It’s long overdue in the eyes of homeowners who spoke with Central Oregon Daily News.

“People find their way across the road, up onto our property, doing drugs in our driveway,” one homeowner said. “And the gunshots. The gunshots are very disturbing. It’s in the middle of the night. It’s like, ‘What are they shooting at? Where are they shooting?’”

The community says they feel abandoned. Although months away, it’s the kind of action they have waited for.

“People in the community that don’t see this every day, I would urge them to come out here and drive up China Hat Road because it is shocking.”

The Forest Service says this work is intended to repair deteriorating road sections. Once it begins, all vehicle traffic and some foot traffic will be restricted to the area.