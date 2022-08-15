China announces new drills as US delegation visits Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has announced more military drills around Taiwan as the self-governing island’s president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation.

The announcement threatened to renew tensions between Beijing and Washington just days after a similar visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China. Pelosi was the highest-level member of the U.S. government to visit Taiwan in 25 years, and her trip prompted nearly two weeks of threatening military exercises by China.

Beijing claims Taiwan as its own. In those drills, it fired missiles over the island and into the Taiwan Strait and sent warplanes and navy ships across the waterway’s midline.

The two sides split amid civil war in 1949.