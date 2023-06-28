▶️ WATCH: Chimpanzee all smiles after seeing sky for 1st time after 28 years

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A chimpanzee caged for 28 years has seen the open sky for the first time after being released at a Florida sanctuary in June.

According to Save the Chimps, the nonprofit which runs the sanctuary, Vanilla spent her early years in a medical research lab before being moved to a California wildlife sanctuary. But when that sanctuary closed in 2019, Vanilla and 41 other chimps had to be re-homed.

In June, Vanilla, along with fellow chimp Shake, was released on a three-acre island at Save the Chimps’ Florida sanctuary. The nonprofit says Vanilla has integrated into the family group living on the island and enjoys exploring, relaxing and grooming with the other chimps.

