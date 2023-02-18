Chimney fire damages Southwest Bend home

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A house fire in Southwest Bend damaged a home Friday night.

Bend Fire and Rescue responded to the structure fire call on Kemple Drive around 7:30 p.m.

The first engine on scene reported a fire in the chimney chase of a two-story house with a nearby tree a blaze according to Battalion Chief Scott Wyman.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames which had burned into parts of the attic and interior spaces of the home.

The fire started in the chimney chase, said Wyman, but the exact cause reminds under investigation.

Three engines, a ladder truck, and an ambulance, along with command staff responded to the fire which caused an estimated $100,000 of damage to the structure and $50,000 in loss of contents.

In the news release Battalion Chief Wyman added, “Bend Fire and Rescue reminds everyone to have your wood burning chimneys cleaned and inspected annually.”