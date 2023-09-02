▶️ ‘Bullets everywhere’: Shooter rattles residents of tiny Chiloquin

by Peyton Thomas

A gunman who randomly fired shots in Chiloquin Thursday and rattled the tiny community before being captured is now facing charges of attempted murder.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Brian Adam Mason, 4o. Court records say he was charged Friday with two counts of attempted murder, two weapons charges and one count of criminal mischief.

According to probable cause documents, Mason stole a rifle from a home then began firing at houses and passing cars. One round allegedly went through a car’s back window, through the headrest and then through the windshield. One victim received small glass cuts as a result of the vehicle window being shot out.

Other vehicles were also shot, according to police.

Mason allegedly ran through the Chiloquin Community Center before fleeing on foot and being captured by police.

RELATED: Bend homicide suspect, brother expected back in Central Oregon next month

RELATED: Man charged with attempted murder after alleged shooting near Madras

Police captured Mason after he tried to escape by swimming across the Williamson River. Police said they were able to track his wet footprints after exiting the river.

Employees of the community center were still in shock Friday. Now, the focus is returning to normal, including being able to sleep through the night following the traumatic experience.

Controller of Chiloquin Visions of Progress Faith Wilkins was trying to connect the pieces Friday. She spent the day looking through security footage and retracing the steps of the gunman who entered her workplace.

“I’m done with this kind of craziness,” she said. “Some kids in the library that couldn’t sleep last night because of the trauma, and my coworker also had a hard time sleeping.”

Chiloquin Librarian Deborah Eischen-Graves took photos of the gunman. She said she was in the building with six young children at the time Mason entered with a rifle.

“I heard the shot and I said, ‘Oh, my God,'” she said. “I saw a bullet hit, then I said, ‘everybody back in the storage room.’ I had no idea what was going on, there was no communication.”

Eischen-Graves says the after effects from what she calls a “survivor” experience will stick with her.

“The adrenaline that goes through your body in a moment like that is unbelievable,” she said. “I have never been in that situation before where I had to take lead to try to protect little kids, and I tried to stay as calm as I could, but I’m sure I was shaking.”

After returning home, she sat silent in her car for almost an hour, trying to digest the emotions of the afternoon.

“I couldn’t even sleep last night, it took a long time for that adrenaline to leave my body,” she said.

“Guns do not frighten me,” Wilkins said. “What does is the people behind them pulling the trigger.”

“We were very blessed that we came out safe,” Eischen-Graves said. “It blows your mind, it’s just an intense thing, and it takes a while to start relaxing from it.”