Chiloquin man dies after 2-car crash on Hwy 97 in Klamath County

A 75-year-old Chiloquin man died after a two-car crash on Highway 97 near Klamath Falls, according to Oregon State Police.

The crash happened Monday around 6 p.m. when a red Hyundai driven by Normal Shell was traveling north when it veered into the southbound lane and hit a BMW

OSP said Shell is believed to have had a medical event just before the crash.

Both Shell and a 50-year-old woman driving the BMW were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Shell was later pronounced dead.

OSP was assisted by Klamath Falls Police Department, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Klamath County Fire, and ODOT.