▶️40th annual Chili Feed and Raffle featuring ‘Millie’s Chili’ a local favorite

The Deschutes Historical Museum invited the public to their Annual Chili Feed and Raffle event in Bend on Friday and Saturday.

This is the 40th year the Chili Feed has taken place and is a local favorite.

Raffle tickets were available with a chance to win gift baskets, selected from local and historic businesses, including The Old Mill District, Newport Market, Wild Birds Unlimited, The Tower Theater, and more.

Featured is “Millie’s Chili,” cooked with locally raised Barley Beef from Rastovich Farms, Deschutes County’s only official working Century Farm which started over 35 years ago by Millie Rastovich Chopp.

Admission to the museum was free during the event and the fundraiser supports programming year-round at the Deschutes Historical Museum.

