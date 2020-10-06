Children’s vaccinations in Washington drop during pandemic

SEATTLE (AP) — Fewer children are getting scheduled vaccinations for diseases such as measles in Washington state since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Seattle Times reports the number of children 18 and younger being vaccinated in Washington dropped by 31% in August compared to the August average from 2015 to 2019.

The downward trend began in February then fell sharply in March with a 33% drop compared to the March average from 2015 to 2019 and bottomed out with a 39% drop in April.

Professor of pediatrics at the University of Washington School of Medicine Dr. Beth Ebel says childhood vaccines are highly effective and safe, and parents need to keep their children on track with immunizations.