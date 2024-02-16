Oregon’s new child tax credit will give low-income families up to $5,000

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A new statewide tax credit is giving up to $5,000 for low-income families with children.

Last year, The Oregon legislature created the Oregon Kids Credit, a refundable credit for those with a modified gross income of $25,000 or less.

It offers up to $1,000 per child under the age of 6.

RELATED: Is a check in the mail for you? Oregon sending out $10M in unclaimed property

RELATED: Consumers shopping for an EV, new rules, fewer models qualify for a tax credit

The Oregon Department of Revenue says families can combine this credit with others.

“If you combine the Oregon Kids Credit with other credits that are available, tax benefits for families that are available, like the federal earned income tax credit or what’s known as the ITC, and then the state companion credit called the Oregon Income Credit, you can actually boost the tax refund for the lowest income families to over $13,000,” said Robin Maxey, Oregon Department of Revenue.

If you want to claim these credits, you have to do so by filing your taxes before the April 15th deadline.