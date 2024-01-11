Child Tax Credit expansion could get new life in time for tax season

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The House and Senate are reportedly working on a deal that could expand the Child Tax Credit for lower-income families. And it could come before tax filing season begins.

The credit, which goes to qualifying families at tax time, was expanded from $2,000 paid at tax time to between $3,000-$3,600 in 2021 as part of the COVID relief American Rescue Plan. The expansion included the opportunity to receive the money in monthly payments. But it expired at the end of 2021.

The expansion was credited with keeping 3 million families out of poverty, according to the Columbia University Center on Poverty and Social Policy. The number of families that have slid back into poverty has reportedly increased since the expiration.

RELATED: Tax filing season opens Jan. 29: Here’s what to know before you file

The Washington Post reports the new bill would qualify some lower income families — including those who don’t owe enough for taxes — for the new, expanded child tax credit.

It’s not yet clear how much money families would see or what the upper income limit would be to receive benefits. The hope is to have the legislation passed by Jan. 29 — in time for the start of tax filing season — so families could benefit immediately.

How will it be paid for? The Post said some of it would come by pulling back funding for a COVID-aid tax program that urged businesses to retain workers. The Hill reports some business deductions would be reinstated from the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act as part of the deal.

The Post reports Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., are brokering the deal. They are the chairmen of the Senate Finance Committee and House Ways and Means Committee, respectively.