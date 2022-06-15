by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A former Crooked River Ranch resident was convicted Wednesday of rape and sexual abuse involving the child of a woman he lived with prior to the mother’s death. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office said John Klein, 47, was convicted by a jury on two counts of first degree rape and four counts of first degree sexual abuse.

The DA’s office said evidence was presented at trial showing that Klein had been in a relationship with the mother of a 9-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy.

The mother died in 2017, leaving Klein to care for the children. Those children were later removed from his care.

The DA said it was 16 months later that the daughter revealed Klein had committed multiple acts of rape and sexual abuse.

ALSO: Prineville man sentenced to 11 years for Crook County rape

Witnesses at the trial included the girl, her brother, a former counselor of the victim and Madras Police.

The jury deliberated for 35 minutes before finding Klein guilty on all counts.

Senior Judge Ronald D. Grensky sentenced Klein to two consecutive sentences of 300 months each. That’s the mandatory sentence for first degree rape under Oregon’s version of Jessica’s Law.

Klein most recently lived in Yavapai County, Arizona.