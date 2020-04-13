Child care expands for essential employees of Crook County schools

The Crook County Kid’s Club, in partnership with NeighborImpact Child Care Resources and the Crook County School District, is now offering child care to classified staff employed in nutrition services, transportation and maintenance.

When Oregon schools closed in March, Gov. Kate Brown directed school districts and nonprofits to provide child care resources for essential employees like health care workers, police, and firefighters to ensure they could remain on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The child care option is also open to other community members working in grocery stores and agriculture, public works, utility companies like electric and gas, and employees who transport goods and services.

The Department of Homeland Security has a complete list of eligible workers here: https://www.cisa.gov/identifying-critical-infrastructure-during-covid-19

“The response has been slow from first responders because COVID-19 hasn’t affected Crook County yet like other places,” said Mona Boyd, Director of Special Education for the Crook County School District. “There are other jobs out there considered essential and we want to make sure those folks know the service is available to them.”

Teachers or other employees working from home are not eligible.

Essential workers can register school-age children by contacting Ashley Thrasher, Executive Director of the Crook County Kid’s Club at director@crookcountykids.org or by calling (541) 362-6553. For younger children, there’s a special hotline where parents dial 211 or email children@211info.org.

Sign-ups are this week with the expanded child care services to begin Monday, April 20th.