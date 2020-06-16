Chief: Seattle protest area is not a police-free zone

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best says officers will go into an area being occupied by protesters if there are threats to public safety.

Police previously pulled back from a part of the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood near the department’s East Precinct in the wake of recent clashes with people protesting police brutality after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Now called the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest,” participants have painted a Black Lives Matter mural on the street and planted a community garden.

The situation has drawn the ire of President Donald Trump, who claimed without merit that violent people had taken over.