Chicago to join Clear Summer Nights concert series

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

We’re proud to announce the rock band Chicago as the next group to join the lineup of All Seasons RV and Marine’s Clear Summer Nights concert series.

The band will play at The Athletic Club of Bend Outdoor Courtyard on August 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. in person at Newport Avenue Market or online at www.newportavemarket.com/concerts

General admission begins at $68, plus a $15 fee.

For more information about the Clear Summer Nights series, go to www.clearsummernights.com