▶️ Houseless Response Office holds 1st meeting since director’s resignation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The board of directors for the Coordinated Houseless Response Office on Tuesday held its first meeting since the announcement of the office director’s resignation last week.

The board discussed the idea of finding an interim director or a leadership team to fill the role after Cheyenne Purrington announced that she will be leaving on June 9.

They decided to implement work groups to focus on governance, leadership and the office’s strategic plan to make sure their work so far isn’t delayed due to the recent announcement.

Purrington previously said that the office had just one part-time employee.

