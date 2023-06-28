▶️ Cheatgrass infections on the rise in Central Oregon dogs: What to watch for

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

An invasive species has dog infections on the rise in Central Oregon. Cheatgrass is everywhere on the High Desert and it can be dangerous to dogs who roll around in it.

The barbs of the grass can embed themselves into the skin of pets. If left untreated, infection can spread and lead to painful abscesses that are expensive to remove.

Also known as grass-ons or foxtails, the weed is a common sight for veterinarians at Central Oregon Animal Hospital in Bend.

“Last week I think we were seeing 2-3 dogs a day. I had a dog where I took out nine grass seeds out of one ear. That was impressive,” Associate Veterinarian Dr. Chris Triola said.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Humane Society of Central Oregon CEO steps down after 12 years

RELATED: Dogs strut their stuff at the first ever ‘Poochella’ month long event

Triola says they often need to sedate their patients when treating cheatgrass cases. If not caught soon enough, the skin embedded barbs will continue to dig deeper into the body, making extraction painful.

“There’s cases where they can migrate and actually go through their chest walls,” Triola said. “There’s cases where grass-ons are in a lung lobe. Basically just penetrating through the skin and working its way through the entire body.”

Cheatgrass grows in grassy fields, parks and even along sidewalks.

Triola says there are several symptoms owners should look for.

“You’ll have a dog that all of the sudden is just really shaking their head or they’re pawing at their ears. If you touch their ears, they’ll be very sore, really sensitive. For the feet, usually they’ll be licking them or sometimes limping,” Dr. Triola said.

Cheatgrass removal can cost up to $150 if the vet does not have to put the dog under. If left untreated, the cost of surgery could be $500 to $1,000.

Triola says this is especially an issue for long-haired dogs as the seeds can hide in their fur. He says this is preventable as long as owners are checking their dog’s feet, ears and fur on a daily basis.