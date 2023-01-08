Chavez-DeRemer sworn in to serve Oregon’s 5th congressional district

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) was sworn in Saturday evening to serve her first term for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District.

It’s the first time the newly drawn district has included Linn County, most of Clackamas and Deschutes counties, and parts of Multnomah and Marion counties.

“I want to thank Oregonians in the 5th District for placing your trust in me to represent you in the halls of Congress. I’ll work tirelessly to ensure you have a seat at the policymaking tables in D.C., especially when decisions are being made that will impact your families, schools, businesses, and livelihoods,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

Her swearing in comes after Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, was sworn in as speaker of the House after the longest contest in 164 years.

His win came after the 15th round of voting.

“Although it took longer than expected, I’m glad my colleagues were able to reach a consensus, and I’m excited to begin delivering on the promises we made to the American people,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues – on both sides of the aisle – to find common ground so we can build a booming economy, improve public safety, support our rural communities, expand educational opportunities, and much more.

“Instead of tossing solutions to the side in the name of partisan politics, I’m confident that we can rise above the gridlock. I’ll work with anyone who’s interested in delivering results that benefit Oregonians and all Americans.”

Chavez-DeRemer served as Mayor of Happy Valley, where she still lives with her husband of 31 years and twin daughters.

“I’d also like to thank my husband and daughters for their continuous support. Guided by family and faith, it is my solemn promise to Oregonians that I will carry out my constitutional duties with authenticity, integrity, and transparency,” Chavez-DeRemer said.