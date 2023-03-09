Chavez-DeRemer joins Problem Solvers Caucus in House

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., announced Wednesday she is joining the Problem Solvers Caucus in the House of Representatives.

The freshman congresswoman from Oregon’s 5th District, which includes much of the High Desert, says the caucus is a bipartisan group of lawmakers equally divided between Republicans and Democrats.

Chavez-DeRemer said the goal of the caucus is finding common ground on key national issues.

“Oregonians want less partisanship coming out of D.C., not more. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to identify thoughtful, pragmatic solutions to the top issues facing our country,” Chavez-DeRemer said in a statement.

