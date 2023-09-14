Chavez-Deremer bill promotes mental health, substance abuse care for homeless

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., is co-sponsoring a bipartisan bill aimed at addressing mental health and substance abuse care in the homeless community.

Chavez-DeRemer, who represents much of Central Oregon in the 5th District, said she has joined with Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., to introduce the DIRECT Care for the Homeless Act.

The bill mandates the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to create a pilot program providing healthcare services directly to homeless individuals.

Chavez-Deremer said in a press release she believes this pilot program can help individuals transition into safe and stable housing.

“To tackle the homelessness crisis, I believe we need to take a different approach that breaks up the never-ending cycle of substance abuse, mental illness, and poverty,” DeRemer said in the release. “Unfortunately, we have failed to provide homeless individuals with the accessible and affordable health care treatment they need.”

According to DeRemer, the bill would provide the following: