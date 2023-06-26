▶️ 100 truck convoy celebrates the life and accomplishments of Charlie Every

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

If you encountered a long convoy of trucks between Madras and Redmond on Sunday, you witnessed a celebration of life.

Charlie Every is an icon in the trucking industry.

He is widely known for his support of children’s rodeo and Future Farmers of America programs in local high schools.

Truckers from across the state, and family, friends and acquaintances from across the country came to celebrate Charlie Every.

His trucking company was the largest hauler of agricultural products east of the Cascades and recognized for its safety record as a trusted carrier.

“This is a great tribute to a great man with a great family who has a lot of legacy heritage here in Central Oregon,” said Robert Buckner, who drove in the convoy. “They’ve done a lot for the community. I wouldn’t miss it for anything.”

Charlie Every was a trucking company owner, road construction foreman, heavy equipment operator, stock contractor, wildland firefighter, bullfighter, bull rider, team roper, and cowboy.

According to those who knew him he could run any piece of equipment, but he was even better with people and animals.

“Horses, kids, people… Charlie was a people person. He has been since we were in high school,” said Denny Davis. “He never knew a stranger. Would help anybody that needed help. He was an all-around good guy.”

Three weeks after being declared free of cancer, Charlie Every was killed in a ranching accident.

“He’s a truck driving icon from Central Oregon. The nicest guy you’ve ever met according to all,” said Dallas who drove from Tillamook to participate in the convoy and celebration of life. “I’m just proud to be a part of it.”